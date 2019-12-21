Rachel Brosnahan Opens Up About The Challenges She Faced In Hollywood

Rachel Brosnahan portrays the character of Mrs. Maisel in the Amazon Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and has become a household name post her path-breaking performance in the series. Recently, the actor spoke to an international news channel and opened up about the challenges she had to face in Hollywood before her claim to fame with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Her initial days in Tinseltown had been full of rejections. She had revealed that she was asked to change her appearance first in order to look good for the camera.

The actor, who plays Miriam Midge Maisel in the critically acclaimed Amazon series, went on to speak about different things that had been emphasized when she started out in Hollywood before her big break. Rachel recalled that she had been asked to change her hairstyle and also learn how to apply makeup in order to make it big in the film industry. She added that hearing such things about one's appearance starts to affect the way one might think about oneself.

However, Rachel Brosnahan fought against all these odds and made her debut with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in 2017. The actor shared her feelings about seeing her name in the spotlight for the first time post the success of the show as she recalled that it had been an unsettling feeling as well as a cool thing to happen. Rachel went on to reveal that she was overwhelmed and shocked when she featured in one of the big billboards at Times Square, New York.

The plot of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel recently aired its third season on Amazon and the show is reportedly gearing up for the production of its fourth season. The series stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife in 1958 New York City who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy. The show details her struggles as a woman in a conservative set-up who has been fighting against all odds to make it as a stand-up comedian.

