Rachel Brosnahan Reveals She Gets 'stress Dreams' Over 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Script

Rachel Brosnahan is currently the talk of the town as her hit show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 recently released on Amazon Prime Video. The show sees her talk on the role of a comedian, and it has received heaps of love and praise from fans and critics. The actor, however, recently revealed that she has had 'stress dreams' over the script of her character Midge.

Rachel Brosnahan opens up about her The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel script

The actor recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and opened up about the challenges of her character's script. She mentioned that she has some very fast-paced lines and if she sometimes learns her lines very late in the night, she ends up having 'stress dreams' about them. She also hilariously mentioned that in her dream, she is on stage and forgets a line, and realises she is 'naked in front of an audience' and all her teeth fall out. She said on the show-

“If you’ve seen the show, as you know, it’s a lot of dialogue. It’s a lot of fast-talking. [We] have tons of dialogue and we don’t always have a lot of time to memorize it. So, I find that if I learn lines too late at night, I do that terrible thing where you sleep with the script on your chest, then I start running lines in my dreams, and so I start having stress dreams. I’ll wake up in my dream and I’m on stage and I’m delivering these lines and I forget one. It’s that naked in front of an audience thing, but my teeth fall out in my dreams."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was recently renewed for its fifth season and the lead actor took to her social media account and announced that it would be the show's last. She mentioned she had begun shooting for the final season of the show and called it a 'bittersweet' experience. Her caption read, "A few days ago we started shooting Season 5 (!) of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. It’s bittersweet. The band is back together again and we can’t wait to share season 4 with you starting tomorrow…it’s also going to be our last rodeo."

Image: Twitter/@regbit1