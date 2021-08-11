Rachel Brosnahan To Star In Walter Hill's Upcoming Western 'Dead For A Dollar'

The star of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel series, Rachel Brosnahan will be joining the cast of Walter Hill’s upcoming film Dead for a Dollar. The Emmy and Golden Globe award winner, Brosnahan will join the Oscar winner Christoph Waltz and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe, as per Deadline reports. Apart from helming the movie, Walter will also be writing the project.

Dead for a Dollar revolves around a famed bounty hunter (Waltz), who crashes into his mortal enemy, an outlaw and a professional gambler (Dafoe) that had been sent by Waltz to prison years ago, while on a mission to get and return the wife (Brosnahan) of a successful businessman who has been held captive in Mexico.

Rachel Brosnahan is on board for Walter Hill's next

The film is being financed by Quiver Distribution, who, along with Canadian-based production company CHAOS will be releasing the movie in the United States. Apart from starring in a pivotal role in the movie, Christopher Waltz will also back the project along with Jeff Sackman, Larry Greenberg, Lawrence Mortorff, and Alex Habrich. Dead for a Dollar is produced by Berry Meyerowitz, Neil Dunn, Carolyn McMaster, Kirk D’Amico and Jeremy Wall.

Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman have mentioned that they are thrilled to have Rachel on board along with the iconic cast. With helming the movie's finances in the US, the duo also mentioned their expansion in the ever-changing industry.

More about Brosnahan's upcoming projects

The American actress recently starred as aspiring stand-up comedian Miriam 'Midge' Maisel in the Amazon Prime Video popular series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. For this role, she has won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2018 and two consecutive Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy in 2018 and 2019.

Apart from this, she was also seen in the 2020 movie, I’m Your Woman. Her other feature credits include Beautiful Creatures, The Finest Hour, The Courier, Spies in Disguise, and Patriots Day. She has also starred in such series as the political thriller House of Cards (for which she received a Primetime Emmy Awards nomination), Manhattan and The Black List. She is represented by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Rachel Brosnahan is married to actor Jason Ralph, who had been together years before the rumours surrounding their wedding gained momentum in 2018. The award-winning actor is also the niece of the late legendary fashion designer Kate Spade.

(Source- Deadline)

(Image- RACHEL BROSNAHAN/ INSTA)

