Rachel Lindsay Says She Was Surprised To Hear About Chris Harrison's Exit From 'Bachelor'

The Bachelor fame, Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison have been a part of a widely-covered controversy for the past four months. Chris Harrison recently left his position as the host of the Bachelor Franchise. Chris Harrison in Bachelor has been seen for almost 20 years. The 49-year-old host, who earlier stepped down from the position temporarily, has been quiet about the reason behind his exit. However, people are speculating Chris' exit had to do something with the controversy that took place in February 2021. Rachel Lindsay recently reacted to Chris' decision and revealed how she was surprised to hear the news.

Rachel Lindsay on Chris Harrison's exit from the Bachelor Franchise

In an interview with Extra, Rachel Lindsay revealed how she was surprised to learn about Harrison's exit from the Bachelor Franchise. She said she was not expecting such a thing to happen. As Harrison had been extremely quiet about his decision, Lindsay believed his fans could only guess the reason behind his decision.

Further in the interview, Lindsay reflected on some possible reasons behind Harrison's exit. The former Bachelor star first mentioned how several contestants, including Katie Thurston, have said they did not want Chris to be a part of the Bachelor Paradise. Lindsay then threw light on the interview that took place in February on Extra, being the reason behind Harrison's permanent exit from the show.

Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison's controversial interview

The interview that Rachel mentioned took place on Extra in February. Both Rachel and Chris talked about Rachel Kirkconnell, a former Bachelor cast. Rachel Kirkconnell's participation in a racist party surfaced on the internet during Matt's season of The Bachelor. Chris somehow defended Kirkconnell's actions and faced backlash in a heavy amount. He further penned an apology letter via social media and later temporarily stepped down from his position. As per Deadline, Chris has been offered a hefty amount from the show creators for staying quiet about the reason behind his exit.

Chris Harrison's apology

On February 14, 2021, Chris Harrison took to his Instagram handle to extend an apology for his previous statements. He accepted his mistake in the note. He also announced that he would be temporarily stepping down from his job as a host in Bachelor.

IMAGE: RACHEL LINDSAY AND CHRIS HARRISON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.