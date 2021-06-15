Rachel McAdams Turned Down THIS Role In 'The Devil Wears Prada' Thrice, Reveals Director

The workplace comedy film, The Devil Wears Prada, is considered one of the best comedy films to date. Even though it came out in 2006, the film and the performances of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci in it, are still talked about in high regard. But did you know that Anne Hathaway’s role was initially offered to actor Rachel McAdams, who then turned it down? This is what The Devil Wears Prada director, David Frankel recently shared in an interview. Read on to know more about it.

David Frankel on the casting of The Devil Wears Prada

Recently, the team of The Devil Wears Prada, including the cast, director, writer, and the author on whose book the film was based on gathered for a reunion with Entertainment Weekly. The oral history round was conducted to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the film. The team discussed multiple things about the film, from its making to its writing and its casting. When it came to talking about The Devil Wears Prada's cast, director David Frankel shared that Fox 2000 studio had made them approach Rachel McAdams for the lead character of Andy Sachs, who turned it down thrice. About this, David Frankel said, “We offered it to Rachel McAdams three times. The studio was determined to have her, and she was determined not to do it.”

Reportedly, the studio wanted an established actor for the role, and hence, they wanted to star Rachel McAdams earlier. Rachel McAdams movies which came out around that time (2004-05) were Mean Girls and The Notebook, both of which had earned her a lot of love and critical acclaim.

The same portal also reported that earlier this year, in the show RuPaul’s Drag Race, Anne Hathaway had revealed that she was the ninth choice for the role of Andy. The site also shared that other actors like Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson, and Kirsten Dunst were also considered for the role, but Anne Hathaway had shown the most interest in playing the part. About her persistence in wanting the role, Anne Hathaway, shared, “It [the role of Andy] spoke to me. It made me feel. It was about a subject that I take very seriously but in such a wonderfully joyful and lighthearted way.” Director David Frankel also said that he had started negotiating with Annie to make a deal, and the studio wasn't happy with that.

The former president of Fox studio, Elizabeth Gabler, was also present at the interview, and she shared how persistent Anne Hathaway was about the role. She said, “Annie never gave up. She never stopped campaigning, calling, she came into [Fox executive] Carla Hacken's office and wrote in her zen garden, ‘Hire me.’”

David Frankel then revealed that it was Meryl Streep whose insistence about Anne Hathaway finally got her the role in The Devil Wears Prada. Actor Anne Hathaway then shared how excited she was after finally getting on board for the film.

