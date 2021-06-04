Rachel Weisz Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel For Spilling A Marvel's Secret From 'Black Widow'

Academy Award-winning actor Rachel Weisz made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, June 2, on ABC. The 51-year-old actor came in to promote her forthcoming film Black Window which will be releasing next month after the 14-month long delay. Weisz talked about filming Black Widow, being married to James Bond actor Daniel Craig, joining MCU, and many more. However, The Favorite actor was not thrilled when host Jimmy Kimmel accidentally spilled a Marvel 'secret'.

Jimmy Kimmel accidentally spills Black Widow's secret

Host Jimmy Kimmel decided to introduce Rachel Weisz to his late-night show with the name of her character from MCU's forthcoming movie. Kimmel was heard saying that his first guest was the Oscar winner who was about to leap into Marvel Cinematic Universe with Black Widow in which she will be playing Melina Vostokoff. As soon as Rachel waved to the audience in from the zoom interview, she pinpointed that Kimmel may have revealed Marvel's secret from the film.

The Disobedience actor said they were not allowed to say the second name of the character. She continued they are prohibited to say it since it was a Marvel Cinematic Universe's secret. Kimmel asked her if he just spilled a secret and Weisz confirmed that he did. Weisz's character Melina's last name has been kept under wraps by makers. It was mentioned in various cast announcements by different publications and updates by the film and Marvel fans are aware of the name since it is mentioned in Marvel comics. However, it is not clear why the makers decided to keep the second name under wraps and why Rachel called it out on Kimmel's show.

More about Black Widow's cast

Superhero film Black Widow, which is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, will be the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is set after 2016's Captain America: Civil War and Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson will be forced to confront her past in the film. Weisz's character Melina will serve as a parental figure to Natasha and will also be seen as a scientist and a trained Black Widow Spy. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on July 9, 2021, in the United States and the United Kingdom. It will also premiere on Disney+ for people with Premier Access.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BLACK WIDOW TRAILER/ JIMMY KIMMEL'S INSTAGRAM

