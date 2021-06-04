Rachel Weisz Says ‘Black Widow’ Release Talk Got Awkward When Hubby Daniel Craig Showed Up

On June 2, 2021, Rachel Weisz appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. During her appearance, the actor opened up about going against her 007 hubby at the box office. In the interview, Rachel was asked about the release date being postponed several times for her upcoming Marvel flick, Black Widow. This came in reference to her hubby, Daniel Craig's upcoming James Bond instalment, No Time To Die's release in April 2020, which has been delayed several times.

Rachel Weisz opens up on Black Widow's release

Rachel responded to Jimmy's question that she was "not worried about the two movies coming out on the same weekend". She said, "There was a very secret kind of summit meeting with Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and Cate Shortland, the director and myself, with the incredible Kevin Feige. She continued, "They were strategising when Black Widow was going out, and Kevin was talking about the other tentpole movie coming out was James Bond".

Rachel explained, "And they’re all discussing it, and I was thinking, ‘Maybe [Feige] doesn’t actually know I’m married to Daniel'". "And at that moment, Daniel was walking down the stairs into the kitchen. And I really wanted to turn the screen around and go, ‘Well, he’s right here. You can ask him'", she added. The actor added that she instead "introduced the group to her cat".

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig began dating in the month of December 2010 and tied the knot in June 2011 in a private ceremony held in New York City. The ceremony had four guests in attendance which included Rachel's son and Daniel Craig's daughter. James Bond's instalment, No Time To Die was originally slated to release in the month of April 2020, while Rachel Weisz's Black Widow was scheduled to release in May 2020. Both the films were postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. Black Widow is now scheduled to release in the month of July, while Rachel Weisz's husband's No Time To Die will release in October 2021.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BLACK WIDOW

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.