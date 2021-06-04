Rachel Weisz Says She 'lost' List Of Things MCU Told Her She Can't Say About 'Black Widow'

Marvel Studios are known to keep things under a tight wrap before releasing any movie or series. The actors who are part of the production have to be tight-lipped and not let out any spoilers, big or small. In a funny turn of events, Rachel Weisz, who plays Melina in the upcoming Marvel movie Black Widow might have been party to revealing a tiny secret, or maybe not.

Rachel Weisz speaks about her dynamic with husband Daniel Craig

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Rachel Weisz spoke about Marvel Studios and how they prohibit spoilers from getting out. Jimmy Kimmel introduced Rachel Weisz as Meline Vostokoff from the movie Black Widow. Rachel pitched in saying that Melina's last name was supposed to be a Marvel Cinematic Universe secret.

Jimmy then jokingly added that he is supposed to play Craven the Hunter in the next Marvel movie and he hopes that this reveal does not affect that. The two got talking about doing meetings online, and Rachel said that it is her first time doing the show virtually and that she enjoyed doing video call meetings. Then they spoke about her and Daniel's movies which are releasing this year. Black Widow is releasing in July 2021 whereas No Time to Die is releasing in September 2021. Both movies were also shot at the same time in Pinewood Studios as well.

Rachel Weisz on Marvel's no-spoiler policy

Jimmy further asked Rachel about Marvel's policy for the actors when promoting the film. He asked if there are any rules about what to say and what not to say. To this Rachel replied that yes there are rules and there is a list. She then whispered slightly that she has lost the list. She said that she knows big spoilers which she is of course not supposed to say, but in addition to that, her character's last name is also a secret. Jimmy said that her character's last name is public knowledge and that she does not need to keep it a secret anymore. He also said that maybe she should have kept the list. Rachel agreed to his point. Rachel plays the role of Melina Vostokoff who is trained as a Black Widow and is now a mother figure to Natasha Romanoff (played by Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh). The movie is releasing on July 9, 2021.

(Image: Black Widow Movie's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.