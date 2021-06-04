Rachel Weisz Shares New Details About Her Character In 'Black Widow' Movie

Actor Rachel Weisz, who will soon be seen in Marvel Studio’s upcoming film, Black Widow, recently shared some details about her role in the film. She was on an online interview with Jimmy Kimmel, for his talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! While talking about her character, Melina, Rachel Weisz said that she too was trained to be a Black Widow, just like Natasha Romanoff. Read on to know what more she shared.

Rachel Weisz in Black Widow will be seen playing the role of Melina, a super spy like Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), who also shares a bond with her, as seen in the Black Widow trailer. While on the talk show, Kimmel asked Rachel to share some details about her character, Melina, from the movie. Keeping discretion, as required by Marvel Studios to prevent any spoilers, Rachel said, “She [Melina] is a Black Widow. She's been trained as a Black Widow spy, she's a highly-skilled spy and scientist.”

The Mummy Returns actor also shared some other details about her character, and referencing her character’s moments in the trailer, she said, “She runs kind of, well, a pig farm. That's where the family have met me, at my scientific lab where I also keep pigs which I experiment on.” She later added that Melina is highly skilled, trained in combat, and fluent in 25 languages.

Did Jimmy Kimmel drop a Black Widow spoiler?

When Jimmy Kimmel welcomed Rachel Weisz on the talk show, he introduced her by saying, “Our first guest tonight is an Oscar winner who’s about to leap into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She plays Melina Vostokoff in Black Widow, which opens in theatres and Disney+, July 9.” To this, Rachel Weisz said that he was probably not supposed to say Melina’s second name, which could be a potential spoiler for the film.

Black Widow Cast

Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, the main Black Widow whom we have been watching in the MCU films. Her character died in the 2019 film, Avengers: Endgame and this solo movie is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016). Rachel Weisz stars as Melina and Florence Pugh stars as Yelena Belova, both of whom are also Black Widows in the film. The film also stars David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, the Red Guardian, and O-T Fagbenle as Rick Mason.

Black Widow's release has been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally slated to release in May 2020, the film will now come out on June 9, 2021, in theatres. Black Widow is going to release in Indian theatres on June 9, in six languages.

Promo Image Source: Marvel Studios Instagram

