Rachel Zegler Addresses 'nonsensical Discourse' Over Snow White Casting

Rachel Zegler is currently busy shooting for the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. She responded to the criticism surrounding its casting after the first photos from the set were leaked. She took to social media and penned a note addressing the trolls.

Snow White is expected to release in 2024.

Earlier, Disney said that they are using a different approach with the seven dwarf characters to avoid reinforcing stereotypes in the original animated film.

Rachel Zegler was also criticised in 2021 when the Snow White cast was officially announced.

Rachel Zegler calls criticism of cast 'nonsensical discourse'

On Twitter, Rachel Zegler expressed her gratitude for the support she received from those defending her online but urged them not to tag her in the "nonsensical discourse" about her casting.

extremely appreciative of the love i feel from those defending me online, but please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting.



i really, truly do not want to see it.



so i leave you w these photos! i hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what pic.twitter.com/AU5PjJutK5 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 15, 2023

She shared four adorable childhood photos of herself dressed up as various Disney princesses, including Snow White. Her note concluded on a positive note as he expressed her hope that every child knows they can be a princess, irrespective of any limitations.

Rachel Zegler and Snow White team are being criticised, but why?

The recent Snow White-related "discourse" reignited after photos from the film's UK set were leaked. These images revealed the seven actors portraying Disney's updated version of the seven dwarfs. The diverse casting choices, including Rachel Zegler's role, received criticism on social media, with some expressing their disappointment in the departure from the classic canon of the story.

Earlier, the netizens were not happy after casting the actress as the titular heroine. She was targeted with racist remarks from internet users questioning why an actress of Latin descent is playing a character traditionally celebrated for her fair complexion.

(Rachel Zegler will essay the role of Snow White in the remake | Image: Rachel Zegler/Instagram)

Zegler had addressed the initial criticism on her casting during an appearance on Variety's Actors on Actors series in 2022. She shared her approach to dealing with such negativity. She spoke about the importance of staying true to her beliefs and avoiding both the negative and positive comments that surround her casting.

In response to the initial criticism, Disney stated in a release last year that the film aims to take a different approach with the seven dwarf characters to avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film. The decision to shorten the title to Snow White in promotional posters reflected a move in this new direction.