Rachel Zegler Confirms Her Role In ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes’

Hunger Games fans are currently awaiting news about the franchise's highly-anticipated prequel titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The film is set to release on November 17, 2023, but no announcements about the case have been made yet. However, West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler's recent tweet has sparked speculation that she will be a part of the upcoming film.

Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes to star Rachel Zegler?

The actor recently took to her social media account to pen down a cryptic post that made her the talk of the town. She wrote, "Listen up….. can y’all grow restfully? are you becoming an individual resting decisively". Although the tweet did not seem to mean much at first, a few fans deciphered that the first letter of every word spells Lucy Gray Baird.

listen up….. can y’all grow restfully? are you becoming an individual resting decisively? — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) May 30, 2022

Fans were over the moon with the news and the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president, Nathan Kahane, has now confirmed the news, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter. He mentioned that Lucy Gray's character can be perfectly played by Zegler.

The prequel will be an adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ novel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Kahane mentioned that Rachel 'embodies' everything that Lucy Gray Baird is all about in the book series.

He said, "When you read Suzanne’s book, Lucy Gray’s emotional intelligence, physical agility, and fiercely powerful, determined singing voice shine through. Rachel embodies all of those skills — she is the perfect choice for our Lucy Gray". The actor herself has confirmed the news as she shared an exciting post on social media.

All about The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

The upcoming film will be all about the events that took place before the adventures of Jennifer Lawrence's character, Katniss Everdeen in the film franchise. It will delve into the life of Coriolanus Snow and will give viewers a glimpse into his past and what his childhood was like, which led to him becoming the president of Panem.

According to Variety, the film will follow the character right from the age of 18 and was focused on how he came to be Lucy Gray Baird's mentor. These events take place during the 10th Hunger Games, and Katniss Everdeen enters the universe only in the 74th Hunger Games.

Image: Instagram/@rachelzegler