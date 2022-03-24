Rachel Zegler Opens Up About Finally Receiving Oscars 2022 Invite; 'I'm So Excited'

West Side Story, helmed by Steven Spielberg and starring Rachel Zegler in one of the lead roles was nominated for an impressive seven Academy award nominations. Rachel Zegler however recently revealed that she did not receive an invitation to the Oscars 2022, which created a massive buzz online, and several netizens and fans of the actor appealed to the Academy online. On March 24, the actor announced that she has now been invited to the event and will also be one of the stars presenting awards at the Oscars.

Rachel Zegler received Oscars 2022 invitation

West Side Story was nominated for the Academy Awards in several categories including Best Supporting Actress, Best Sound, Best Picture and many more. However, the film's lead actor Rachel Zegler was not invited to the prestigious event, she revealed on social media in the comments section of her post, in which she was asked what she would wear to the Oscars 2022. It was on March 24 that she then took to Twitter and broke the news to her fans and followers and also thanked them for their support. She mentioned she was 'excited' when she received the silver envelope and 'could not be more grateful'. She was also added to the list of presenters, which includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Serena and Venus Williams, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin and others. She wrote-

"Well folks, I can't believe I’m saying this but... see you on Sunday! the absolutely incredible team at @Disney and our snow white producers worked some real-life magic, and I am thrilled to be able to celebrate my @westsidemovie fam at the Oscars. it’s not lost on me that being able to shoot a film the scale of snow white during COVID is not easy, and any adjustment to our schedule is no small sacrifice. and obviously a huge thank you to @TheAcademy @WillPackerProds for the presenter spot; I’m so excited to open that shiny envelope. I could not be more grateful to everyone who helped make this possible. seriously. now, what to wear"

The actor revealed in the comments section of her post that she would be wearing 'sweatpants and boyfriend's flannel' to the event. She then mentioned she hoped 'last minute miracle', but assured fans she would root for West Side Story from her couch. She wrote, "I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening. I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate with our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes." This created an uproar on social media, and several actors and netizens urged the Academy that the actor be invited to the event.

