Rachel Zegler Set To Work With Beau Josh In 'Hunger Games' Prequel; 'Never Been Prouder'

Rachel Zegler's fans will see the actor share screen space with her boyfriend Josh Andres Rivera in the Hunger Games prequel. Josh has been cast as Sejanus Plinth in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is gearing up for a November 2023 theatrical release.

Expressing excitement about having Josh on board the project, Rachel dropped a sweet note stating how proud she is. The duo has previously starred together in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, which led to the beginning of their romance.

Rachel Zegler's beau Josh Andres joins her in the Hunger Games prequel

Taking to her Instagram stories recently, Rachel reposted Josh's casting announcement and wrote, "Never been prouder of someone in my life lemme tell you." She also added on Twitter, "always and forever proud of my Joshua." Take a look.

Meanwhile, the official handle of Hunger Games announced Josh's appearance as Sejanus Plinth, 'the mentor to a tribute from District 2 and a close friend of young Coriolanus Snow' (who will be played by Tom Blyth), as per The Hollywood Reporter. In the caption, the makers mentioned, "Loyalties will be tested. Josh Andrés Rivera has been cast as Sejanus Plinth in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – arriving in theatres November 2023."

On the other hand, Zegler has been roped in to star as Lucy Gray, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. The upcoming franchise is being helmed by Francis Lawrence as he returns to the Hunger Games world. The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes will see a new ensemble cast including Tom Blyth, while Jennifer Lawrence isn't likely to feature in the project as it is set 60 years prior to the original movie series. The project will be bankrolled by Lawrence alongside Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

