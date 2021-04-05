Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar Spotted In Wedding Attires In BTS From Their New Music Video

Indian singer and composer Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's photos from the sets of their upcoming music video have gone viral. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, who got together on a reality TV show, have been inseparable ever since the singer proposed to Parmar on the show. Photos of the couple have recently gone viral in which the two can be seen dressed in complete wedding attire. These pictures had many fans wondering if the couple is ready to tie the knot.

However, according to bollywoodlife.com, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are set to appear in a music video together. The two were only dressed up for the shooting of the video. Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend, Disha Parmar, is also an actress and a model. She has appeared in a number of television shows, her most prominent roles being in the serials Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Woh Apna Sa. Take a look at some of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's photos from behind-the-scenes of their upcoming music video.

More about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya proposed to his girlfriend Disha Parmar on a famous reality show in 2020. Rahul went down on his knees, took out a ring, turned to the camera and popped the question to Disha on national television. The singer wore a T-shirt with the words "Marry Me" written inside a heart drawn with lipstick. The actor proposed to Parmar while wishing her a happy birthday on the show. Parmar appeared on the popular reality show, a few days later only to accept Vaidya's proposal in person. The actress even sent out a tweet letting her fans know that she had sent her answer. Rahul and Disha have also appeared in a music video together in 2019. The video was for Vaidya's song Yaad Teri and was released on Jan 21, 2019. Take a look at the music video below.

Rahul and Disha went public with their relationship last year. The couple has been famously dubbed as "Dishul" by adoring fans. The couple have also been sharing adorable pictures with each other ever since their relationship status has been out in the open. Rahul recently shared a couple of photos with Disha Parmar from their Holi celebrations along with the caption, "Wishing you all a very happy Holi, from me and mine, to you and yours! Stay home & Stay safe everyone! Celebrate with your family and don’t forget to eat all the mithaisss!!". Take a look below.

Image source - Rahul Vaidya Instagram