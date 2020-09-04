'Raised By Wolves' Review: From Costumes To Direction, Sci-fi Show Is An Enthralling Ride

Raised By the Wolves an amalgamation of science fiction drama and war between religious beliefs. The show has been created by Aaron Guzikowski and directed by Ridley Scott. Starring Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim in the lead roles, the show is available to watch on HBO Max.

The plot of the series

Raised By the Wolves is a series that revolves around two androids called Father and Mother. Their task is to raise human children on Kepler 22B as the Earth has been destroyed by a great war. However, their planet is invaded by several other creatures who have different beliefs than the two androids. The series is filled with many surprises and has several action sequences as both sides defend themselves while believing they are right in their beliefs.

Archana Puran Singh Revisits 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Days; Shares Old Clip With Anupam Kher

What works?

The background score is remarkable and the costume designs work very well with the sets as they take the viewers to a different world. The show has been written well and the dialogues and discussions among the characters are very interesting as they will leave the viewers with many intriguing questions at the end of each episode so far. The audio and visuals are appealing and give a sense of the world which is different from ours but is still believable.

Ridley Scott's 'Raised By Wolves' Trailer Is Intriguing Without Revealing The Plot; Watch

What does not work for the series?

The series has moments which are slightly slow paced, and might not be appealing to many viewers. The show takes time to build up on characters and story which can throw some viewers off if they do not have the patience to finish the episodes. Since the lead characters in the series are androids, their acting style is different and appear to be flat and disinterested. Considering they are androids and have difficulties expressing themselves, it could have been intentional, but might not be well-liked by some viewers.

'Raised By Wolves' Trailer Gains Attention On Social Media; Fans Call It 'incredible'

Final Thoughts

The show has the potential to be one of a kind with the storyline, setting, characters and the audiovisuals that the show has. Even though it is slow-paced at several places, the show is a must-watch for its novelty, costumes designs, cinematography, direction and acting performances. The show will release a few episodes every week and they must not be missed out on.

Rating 4 out 5

Diljit Dosanjh's Take On PUBG Ban Leaves People In Splits, Check Hilarious Reply To Fan

Image credits: Screengrab from trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.