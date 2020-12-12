Rajinikanth Played A Pivotal Role In THIS Hollywood Movie From 1988; Read Details

Rajinikanth has turned 70 years today. The actor, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost 45 years now, has been involved with the entertainment fraternity in more ways than one. The actor has also worn the caps of a producer and a screenwriter. But, this article is about the one Hollywood movie that the 2.0 actor was a part of. The details regarding Rajinikanth's Hollywood movie can be found below.

Back in 1988, Rajinikanth played a significant part in Dwight H. Little's Bloodstone. In Bloodstone, the actor went by the name of Shyam Sabu, a cab driver who unwillingly becomes a part of a high-stake rescue mission. The mission in question was to bring back Stephanie (Played by Anna Nicholas), the newly-wed wife to Brett Stimely's Sandy McVey. The character that Rajinikanth can be seen playing is in line with the baseline persona of every character that has been portrayed by him to date. Rajinikanth's Hollywood movie had opened in cinemas on the 7th of October, 1988 to mixed reviews.

Bloodstone Trailer (Source: A fan account dedicated to Rajinikanth on Instagram):

Bloodstone cast:

Bloodstone cast members comprise of Brett Stimley (who plays Sandy McVey), Christopher Neame (who plays Van Hoeven), Charlie Brill (seen as Inspector Ramesh in the feature presentation). Other actors who were a part of Bloodstone were the likes of Jack Kelher, Bob Cristo, Tej Sapru and Marjean Holden, to name a few.

Rajinikanth's recent and future filmography:

On the work front, the actor was last seen in 2020's Darbar. Alongside Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Suneil Shetty, Shamata Anchan, Nawab Shah and Prateik Babbar were also a part of the film. Darbar was directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Prior to that, Rajinikanth was seen in his biggest film in terms of production value to date, 2.0. The film was essentially a sequel to Rajinikanth's Enthiran and was in news back in the day for the delay in the release as a result of the VFX work that went on for a sizable amount of time.

