Ralph Fiennes Reveals What His Kids Had To Say After He Was Offered Voldemort's Role

Harry Potter has been one of the most popular franchises over the past 25 years. While JK Rowling brought the initial uproar among a section of readers with his books revolving around the world of a young wizard, the films added to the popularity too. Recently, the cast had gathered for the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter where the stars made some revelations. Ralph Fiennes, who played the part of Voldemort in the movie series has also opened up about his experience in the film.

Ralph Fiennes reveals how his family reacted to his Voldemort character

On Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Ralph Fiennes alias Voldemort revealed his family's reaction when he was offered the villain's role. Ralph said, "My sister has children who were then 10, 11 and 12. I said, 'Have you heard about this Voldemort?' " Repeating what the children told him back then, the actor said, "What? You are being asked to play Voldemort? You've got to do it."

Who is Voldemort?

Voldemort is the archenemy of Harry Potter, who has the power to vanquish the Dark Lord. He attempts to kill the boy but instead kills his parents Lily and James Potter. leaving Harry with a scar on his head. Voldemort first appeared in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, which was published in 1997.

'My girlfriends were here': Daniel Radcliffe

Not only Ralph, but many actors recalled their experiences while playing their parts in the movie. Daniel Radcliffe, who played the main character of Harry Potter, went candid about his first kissing scene in the film. Daniel said, "I’ll always be happy to talk about it. … Again, I think people expect me not to want to talk about it; but that’s like somebody never talking about their childhood or their teenage years. Every part of my life is connected to Potter and to Leavesden. My first kiss is connected to someone here, my first girlfriends were here."

Rupert Grint gets candid

Rupert Grint, who played the part of Ron Weasley also went candid, saying, "I've missed the perfect time to sit down with everyone and reminisce. The actor further added that they are family and they will always be part of each other's lives."

Image: Instagram/@voldemort