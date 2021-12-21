Ralph Fiennes-starrer 'The King's Man’ Prequel Gets New Release Date In India

The King's Man prequel, which audiences have been eagerly awaiting finally has a new release date in India. The film will be the franchise's third and is all set to hit the big screens in India on January 14, 2022. The Ralph Fiennes film was earlier scheduled to release in the country on December 30.

The King's Man prequel gets a new release date in India

Like several other films in the industry, The King's Man prequel has seen several delays in its release owing to the global pandemic. Earlier scheduled to release in 2019 and then on December 30, the film is now slated to release next year with a new date in Indian. The film will mark the third addition to the franchise and will be the prequel to the previously released two films, Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The last film in the franchise was released in 2017 and fans have been waiting for the next film ever since.

'THE KING’S MAN' NEW RELEASE DATE... #TheKingsMan - the prequel and the third film in the #Kingsman film series - gets a new release date... Will now arrive in #Indian *cinemas* on 14 Jan 2022... In #English and #Hindi... OFFICIAL POSTER... pic.twitter.com/jyGUEGt1c2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2021

Ralph Fiennes will take on the lead role in the film and step into the shoes of the Duke of Oxford. He will be joined by Gemma Arterton, who will play the role of Polly, Matthew Goode as Captain Morton/The Shepherd, Tom Hollander as George V, Wilhelm II and Nicholas II, Rhys Ifans as Grigori Rasputin, Djimon Hounsou as Shola, Daniel Brühl as Erik Jan Hanussen and Charles Dance as Herbert Kitchener. Harris Dickinson will also take on a pivotal role in the film and will play Ralph Fiennes' character's son on screen.

Watch trailer of upcoming film here

Helmed by Matthew Vaughn, the film will tell the story of how the Kingsman secret service came into being. The film will be based on Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons' comic book titled The Secret Service. The recently released trailer of the film promised its fans an action-packed adventure and also gave a glimpse into the upcoming release. The trailer also included scenes from the other two instalments from the franchise and features old bits, making it a unique and interesting watch. The trailer also shows a goofy and fun side of the characters, and till then the fans are excited for the release of the film on the big screens.

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh