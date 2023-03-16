Last Updated:

Ram Charan, Jr NTR Pose With Naatu Naatu Oscars Performers

Lauren Gottlieb shared pictures from the backstage of Naatu Naatu Oscars performance. RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR also posed for pictures with the crew.

Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
Lauren Gottlieb
1/7
Image: laurengottlieb/Instagram

Dancer Lauren Gottlieb recently took to Instagram and posted pictures from the performance of Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023.

Lauren Gottlieb
2/7
Image: laurengottlieb/Instagram

In one of the pictures, Lauren can be seen amid the dancers in a silver dress as they perform on the Academy Awards stage for a near complete recreation of Naatu Naatu.

Lauren Gottlieb
3/7
Image: laurengottlieb/Instagram

The actress-dancer also posed alongside the choreographer of the song, Prem Rakshith and singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Siplingunj.

Lauren Gottlieb
4/7
Image: laurengottlieb/Instagram

The Naatu Naatu dance crew at Oscars and the singers also came together for a picture with RRR actor Ram Charan.

Lauren Gottlieb
5/7
Image: laurengottlieb/Instagram

Jr NTR also posed with Lauren Gottlieb, Prem Rakshith, Jason Glover and Billy Mustapha.

Lauren Gottlieb
6/7
Image: laurengottlieb/Instagram

Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Siplingunj were also seen performing alongside the dancers.

Lauren Gottlieb
7/7
Image: laurengottlieb/Instagram

Lauren also shared a still from the Naatu Naatu performance, where the lead dancers stood with their fists held high while other dancers were seen laying down, smiling.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Alanna Panday mehendi ceremony: Ananya Panday and family celebrate the bride-to-be

Alanna Panday mehendi ceremony: Ananya Panday and family celebrate the bride-to-be
Oscars 2023 red-carpet: Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and team arrive

Oscars 2023 red-carpet: Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and team arrive
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com