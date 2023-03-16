Ram Charan, Jr NTR Pose With Naatu Naatu Oscars Performers

Quick links:
Dancer Lauren Gottlieb recently took to Instagram and posted pictures from the performance of Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023.
In one of the pictures, Lauren can be seen amid the dancers in a silver dress as they perform on the Academy Awards stage for a near complete recreation of Naatu Naatu.
The actress-dancer also posed alongside the choreographer of the song, Prem Rakshith and singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Siplingunj.
The Naatu Naatu dance crew at Oscars and the singers also came together for a picture with RRR actor Ram Charan.