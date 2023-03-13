Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Flaunts Baby Bump At Oscars After Party

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela attended the Oscars after party. At Academy Awareds red carpet, the couple wore traditional Indian outfits and looked adorable together. However, they changed into casuals to have a relaxed time at the Oscars after party.

Upasana shared a picture with Ram Charan from the blue carpet of the after party. The RRR star wore a black T-shirt and trousers. He completed the look with a green blazer. Meanwhile, Upasana wore a black dress with floral detailing. In the pictures, the mother-to-be flaunted her baby bump.

Check out their outfits for the Oscars after party below.

At the Oscars red carpet, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and team RRR celebrated the win for Naatu Naatu together.

Ram Charan thanks fans after Naatu Naatu wins Oscar

Ram Charan shared a statement on social media and thanked everyone who extended support to the film and the Naatu Naatu song. He wrote, “RRR is and will always remain the most special film of our lives and of Indian cinema history. I can’t thank everyone for manifesting the Oscar award. It still feels like I’m living in a dream.”

RRR team wins big at Oscars 2023

SS Rajamouli’s RRR became the first Indian production to win the Best Original Song honour at the Academy Awards. Naatu Naatu, the globally hit song, scored a win against Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga and BloodPop’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Mitski, David Byrne and Ryan Lott’s This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Diane Warren’s Applause from Women Talking.

Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose took the stage to receive the honour. During the acceptance speech, Keeravaani broke into a song and thanked team RRR and the fans.

Apart from Naatu Naatu, Kartiki Gonsalves’ directorial debut The Elephant Whisperers also took home the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film.