Rami Malek, Emma Corrin Confirm Relationship With Viral PDA Photos?

In a whirlwind of speculation and rumours, Rami Malek, the 42-year-old Oscar-winning actor, has seemingly confirmed his relationship with Emma Corrin, 27, known for their role in Netflix's hit series The Crown. The duo was spotted engaging in a passionate kiss at the Buoy and Oyster restaurant in Margate, Kent. This public display of affection comes just a month after their initial appearance together, sparking intense interest among fans and media alike.

According to reports from The Sun, Malek and Corrin have been enjoying a series of "loved-up dates" after the former's reported split from Lucy Boynton, his girlfriend of over five years. The news of Malek and Boynton's separation had been circulating for months, with the couple not being seen together since the BAFTA Awards in London earlier this year.

Malek and Corrin first raised eyebrows when they were spotted getting cozy at Bruce Springsteen's BST Hyde Park concert in London on July 8. While the initial buzz was focused on their closeness during the event, Malek further ignited speculation by being seen holding hands with a mystery blonde shortly before his encounter with Corrin.

Witnesses present at the Buoy and Oyster restaurant revealed that the new couple appeared "besotted" with each other, seemingly oblivious to their surroundings as they shared a kiss and exchanged affectionate glances. This confirms the budding romance that many had suspected.

Emma Corrin and Rami Malek's remarkable acting careers

Emma Corrin, who identifies as non-binary, rose to fame for their portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, earning acclaim for their acting prowess. On the other hand, Rami Malek achieved global recognition for his transformative performance as Freddie Mercury in the biographical film Bohemian Rhapsody, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Actor.

As the two actors continue to captivate both the entertainment world and the public with their newfound relationship, fans eagerly await any official statements or glimpses into their romantic journey.