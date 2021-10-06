Rami Malek Reveals How His Interaction With Kate Middleton Had The Duchess 'taken Aback'

Rami Malek, recently, enjoyed meeting with Kate Middleton and Prince William at the premiere of No Time To Die in London. Well, this was not his first time meeting with the royals. The actor, during his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, talked about chatting with the royal couple at the James Bond film premiere. He also recalled his previous interaction with the royal couple at BAFTAs 2019.

Rami Malek recalls an old conversation with Kate Middleton & Prince William

During his conversation on the talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Rami Malek revealed how he had caught the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton 'off guard' when the actor asked her how she was doing after giving birth to Prince Louis. Malek went on to speak about how the royals do their homework before meeting everyone. The actor said that it must be exhausting for them which is why he asked Middleton how she was keeping up.

Recalling the same conversation, Rami Malek went on to saying that he even offered his services to the royal couple. The actor revealed his conversation with the Duchess saying, "The royals were there and everything. It tells you it’s a special event. A film like Bond deserves something like that."

He stated, "Last time I was there at Royal Albert Hall, it was the Baftas so I had some familiarity with Princess Kate and Prince William. The funniest thing about that was, I said, 'If you ever need a day off, some time off, I'm back up for you.' "She's like, 'What do you mean?' I go, 'I can babysit, you guys go out, have a good time.'"

During their recent meet in the UK, the 40-year-old then spoke about being seated behind the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge at the premiere of James Bond film No Time to Die. The actor revealed the couple's reaction to the new film. The latest James Bond film features the Oscar-winning actor as the lead antagonist 'Safin'. No Time To Die is a special film as it marks the end of Daniel Craig's run as the 007 agent after playing the iconic character for over 15 years.

Image: AP