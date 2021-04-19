Ramin Bahrani Subjected To Racist Taunts; 'The White Tiger' Star Priyanka Chopra Responds

The White Tiger director and writer Ramin Bahrani opened up about his brush with a verbal racial attack on the streets of Atlanta, in the US. The incident took place when Ramin was speaking with producer Ava Duvernay during a Zoom interview. During the interview, a man in the streets passed racist comments at him. Later, Ramin opened up about the same incident in a conversation with People magazine.

Ramin on being attacked with racial comments

Speaking to the outlet, the 46-year-old director asserted that he was in Atlanta on location in a residential neighbourhood directing a TV pilot for Apple. Bahrani added that since he was working late that day, he had to do his Zoom interview with Ava on his phone while he was still on the street. He further stated that a driver, in a parked car, shouted at him saying - 'You all think you run the world. You all don't run s---'. And when his friend calmed Ramin down, the driver pulled away and shouted, 'Go back to your own country' - to him.

On the other hand, when the outlet reached out to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is both an executive producer and stars in Ramin's The White Tiger, she offered her support to Ramin. She said that what happened to Ramin was "a sign of where we (as the world) stand today, and the work we have to continue to do". The global star explained further that the country (USA) was built on the back of immigrants in search of the American dream, a life of freedom, opportunity, and a safe place not only for themselves but for their families.

Later, Ava DuVernay also shared her response to the incident during a candid chat with the same outlet. Ava recalled that even after experiencing "that type of treatment", he suggested that she continue the interview. DuVernay further informed that she asked the filmmaker to take a moment to discuss the incident. She concluded by saying that the veteran director talked about having "experienced this kind of racial targeting" in other public spaces many times before.