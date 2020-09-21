Ramy Youssef Shares What It Is Like To Lose Emmy During Pandemic; Watch

Ramy Youssef has often been the celebrity who can joke about his losses and also does it sportingly. This year, when the actor had received a Golden Globes award, Ramy took to the stage and joked about how his show might have been watched by the Hollywood elite. Whereas, when the actor had appeared in this season's Emmy-nominee roundtable conversation, Ramy had stated that if one loses at the virtual Emmy night, they could just simply log out from the website. As it turns out, Ramy Youssef actually ended up losing the Emmy but yet again showcased his funny side on Twitter by sharing what happens when one loses an Emmy award. Check it out below -

Ramy Youssef shares what happens after Emmy loss

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

Ramy Youssef took to his Twitter after losing out the Emmy and shared a video where a person from the ceremony could be seen. The person was seen holding the Emmy trophy in his hand while wearing a full Hazmat suit coupled with gloves. This year-round, since Emmy took place virtually, thus people from the show had sent out people to each nominee's house to present them with the award if they happen to win. However, this wasn't the case for Ramy, the person standing outside his house with the award simply waved at him after the announcement and walked away.

Ramy has been in many awkward situations like this int he past year or so, but it also only a matter of humour for him since he's a comedy actor. Back in early 2020, Youssef's show Ramy's season 2 was scheduled to bring in Lindsay Lohan on board of the cast. She had also agreed to appear in the show only to ghost the actor-writer.

Ramy Youssef was competing in the best actor in a comedy series category. He was against the likes of Don Cheadle, Ted Danson, Michael Douglas and Dan Levy from the Schitt's Creek fame who ultimately took home the award. While speaking to ET earlier, Ramy had expressed that winning an Emmy would mean a lot to him because it gives the studios and networks the confidence to greenlight projects which can be deemed to be risky. However, the actor ultimately lost.

