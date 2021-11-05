Rana Daggubati Welcomes 'Eternals' To Indian Screens With A Witty Video; Watch

As Marvel Cinematic Universe added yet another film to its ranks on Friday with the release of the much-awaited Eternals, Telugu actor Rana Daggubati welcomed the film to the Indian screens with a witty video. He greeted the film by saying "Namaste" and urged his fans and followers to buy tickets for the new release and watch it on the big screen. Helmed by Chloe Zhao, the film features a star cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Brian Tyree Henry, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff, and many others.

Rana Daggubati welcomes Eternals to India with a witty video

This is not the first time Daggubati has associated himself with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor had earlier voiced Thanos' character for the Telugu version of Avengers: Endgame. In the video he uploaded on Friday, he gave a special mention to Angelina Jolie and the video was edited in such a way that viewers believe the two are having a conversation. He said, "Angelina, so good to see you. I can't tell you how much we all love you here." After his line, the scene from the film plays, where the actor can be heard saying, "If you love something you protest it." The video posted by the Baahubali 2 actor also gives fans a glimpse into the film, as it features several clips from the all-new MCU release.

Eternals hit the big screens on November 5 and netizens had a bunch of mixed reviews for one of the first films to get a theatrical release after cinema halls across the country reopened in the wake of the pandemic. The film's trailer got fans excited for the film, as it began with Ajak explaining to Ikaris how Thanos wiped out half of the population of the universe. She also revealed the population's return provided the energy needed for the emergence to begin. She then tells Ikaris that time is not on their side and they have only seven days to save the earth. The trailer further hinted at Ikaris' quest to bring the Eternals together.

Image: Instagram/@Rana Daggubati, Twitter/@theeternals