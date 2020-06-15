Randal Wallace Movies Like 'The Man In The Iron Mask' & 'Braveheart' That You Must-see

Randall Wallace is an American screenwriter who came into the limelight after his film Braveheart released in 1995. Since then, the prominent writer has been a part of several highest-grossing films like The Man in the Iron Mask (1998) and We Were Soldiers (2002). Take a look at some of his highest-grossing films.

Randall Wallance's highest-grossing films in Hollywood

The Man in the Iron Mask

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Irons, John Malkovich and Gérard Depardieu in the lead roles, The Man in the Iron Mask is a historical action drama film. It follows the story of the cruel King Louis XIV of France who has a secret twin brother he always keeps imprisoned. The film made an est. collection of $183 million.

We Were Soldiers

Another Randall Wallace film We Were Soldiers star Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe, Greg Kinnear and Sam Elliott. This story followed the first major battle of the American phase of the Vietnam War. The film beautifully portrayed how soldiers on both sides fought the battle while their wives stayed at home, waiting for them anxiously. We Were Soldiers too made an est collection of $114 million.

Braveheart

Braveheart was Randall Wallace's first film he ever directed. The film was about William Wallace, a Scottish rebel, who sets out to battle King Edward I of England, along with his clan. The epic history film stars Sophie Marceau, Patrick McGoohan and Catherine McCormack in the lead roles.

Pearl Harbor

Randall Wallace's Pearl Harbor is one of the highest-grossing films. The film starred Ben Affleck, Kate Beckinsale, Josh Hartnett, Cuba Gooding Jr., Tom Sizemore, Jon Voight, Colm Feore, and Alec Baldwin in the lead and supporting roles. This movie is known to be a fictionised version of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, also focusing on a love story set during this time.

Heaven is for real

Starring Greg Kinnear, Kelly Reilly, Connor Corum, Margo Martindale, and Thomas Haden Church in the lead roles, the film Heaven is for Real is a Christian Drama film. The film follows the story of a young boy who has a near to death experience and claims that he has visited heaven, going around describing his journey. The film nearly collected $101 million.

