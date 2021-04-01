Randall Park To Helm Modern Adaptation Of 'Shortcomings' As Directorial Debut

Randall Park has become a popular name around the world with his performances. He was recently seen as Agent Jimmy Woo in WandaVision and received praises. Now, the actor is taking another path as a filmmaker with his first project being an adaptation of a graphic novel.

Randall Park to make directorial debut with 'Shortcomings' adaptation

Deadline has reported that Fresh Off the Boat star Randall Park is set to make his feature directing debut with Shortcomings adaptation. It is a graphic novel by famed cartoonist Adrian Tomine, who also writes the screenplay. Roadside Attractions’ Howard Cohen, Jennifer Berman, Eric d’Arbeloff, and Ryan Paine, bough the comedic drama for the company and will produce the project in collaboration with Park, Michael Golamco, and Hieu Ho’s Imminent Collision.

Shortcomings is considered an iconic work of contemporary Asian American fiction. It focuses on a trio of young Bay Area urbanites - Ben Tanaka, Miko Hayashi, and Alice Kim. They navigate a range of interpersonal relationships, traversing the country in search of the ideal connection. Their stories collide and intertwine in cafes, bars, and bedrooms with naked candor and razor-sharp humor.

Randall Park opened up about making his directorial debut with Shortcomings adaptation. He said that he is a huge fan of artist Adrian Tomine’s work, and he is very excited to team with him and Roadside Attractions on the updated, modern take of Shortcomings. The soon-to-be filmmaker mentioned that in these characters, he sees versions of Asian Americans in his own life – the ones he loves and the ones he just kind of tolerates.

Adrian Tomine asserted that Shortcomings is a book that’s very close to his heart, and he has long resisted the idea of any adaptation that didn’t feel true to the style and spirit of the material. He stated that Randall Park, Roadside Attractions, and Imminent Collision immediately impressed him with their passion, insight, and vision for this film. They have been invaluable partners in the process of translating Shortcomings both to the screen as well as to the current time, and he is honored to be a part of this collaboration.

Roadside SVP Jennifer Berman said that with the adaptation of Shortcomings, Adrian Tomine has proven himself not only a brilliant cartoonist but also a talented screenwriter. He recalled that when Randall Park came to them with a true artist’s vision for telling this story cinematically, everything clicked into place. They are honored to work with this stellar creative team to help bring this hilariously poignant story to screen, noted Berman.

Promo Image Source: A Still from WandaVision