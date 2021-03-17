Randeep Hooda Gets His Hair And Makeup Done In Chambal On 'Inspector Avinash' Sets

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda will be seen making his digital debut in a web series with Inspector Avinash. The actor often shares pictures and videos from behind the scenes of the show. He shared a picture of his makeup artist and hairdresser working on his makeup and hair in Chambal.

Randeep Hooda shares BTS picture from Chambal

Randeep Hooda is currently shooting in Chambal. He shared a picture where he was sitting on the banks of River Chambal while his hair and makeup were being done. He was seen reading his script in the picture while taking shade under an umbrella. He wore a casual t-shirt in the picture. Take a look at Randeep Hooda's picture here.

Reactions to Randeep Hooda's picture from Chambal

As soon as Randeep shared the picture, his fans commented on it in numbers. A fan complimented makeup artist Radhika Pillai and said that two artists are finally working together. Other fans wrote that they are eagerly waiting for Inspector Avinash. Others flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments on his picture here.

Image source: Randeep Hooda's Instagram

A sneak peek into Randeep Hooda's Instagram

Randeep shared a picture of himself wearing a khaki outfit. He held a huge wildlife camera on his shoulder while he was at the Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary. He wore a hat to complete his look. He wrote that he was soaking in Sunday Sun. He shared a picture of his father wishing him on his birthday. In the picture, his father is seen examining his dislocated knee while he was shooting a stunt for Radhe. He wrote, "To the man who’s always been the first to my rescue since 1976 as a doctor, father, friend, guide no matter where I am in the world." Take a look at the picture here.

Randeep Hooda's films

Randeep Hooda's films like Highway, Jism 2, Sarbjit, Baaghi 2 and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster garnered him immense critical acclaim as a performer. He was last seen in the film Extraction playing the role of Saju Rav opposite Chris Hemsworth. He was also featured in Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal playing the role of older Raghu aka Raj. The actor will next be seen playing Karan Singh Rathore in Radhe. He will also star in the film Unfair & Lovely alongside Ileana D'cruz.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.