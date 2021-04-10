Rapper DMX Passes Away At 55, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Calls It 'big Loss For Music Industry'

Grammy-nominated rapper Earl Simmons, popularly known by his stage name DMX (Dark Man X) passed away on April 9 after being on life support for the past few days. The artist was hospitalised last week after he suffered a heart attack at his home in New York. Global sensation Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter and consoled the death of the rapper with a heartfelt note. She expressed her deep sorrow while remembering working with him and went on to call it a ‘dream come true’.

Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to rapper DMX

He was one of my favourite artists growing up, and then to have had the opportunity to work with him was such a dream come true. Such a big loss for the music industry. #RIP DMX. Sending my thoughts and love to his family. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 9, 2021

Priyanka in her tribute wrote that DMX was ‘one of her favourite artists growing up.’ Calling his demise a ‘big loss to the music industry,’ Priyanka sent her thoughts and love to the family during these difficult hours.

'Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end'

Soon after the demise, the family of the 55-year-old rapper released a statement that read: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

The singer began his career in music in the early 1990s and released his debut album, It's Dark and Hell Is Hot in 1998. He has released several albums over the years, including one of his most commercially successful And Then There Was X which was released in 1999 and was even nominated for a Grammy in the best rap album category. Apart from this, his other hits include Get At Me Dog in 1998, Party Up, in 1999 and X Gon Give It to Ya, in 2003 which gained him huge popularity among fans.

(Image credit: Instagram/ AP)