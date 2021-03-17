Rapper Drake Keen On Dating Kim Kardashian After Knowing About Her Divorce, Claim Reports

As Kim Kardashian’s divorce news with Kanye West has already gained the attention of fans, one of the popular musicians, Drake, has been reportedly showing interest in Kim Kardashian. There have been rumours about how Drake will be planning to woo Kim Kardashian right after she splits from her husband. Read further to know whether Drake has any plans to date Kim Kardashian.

Will Drake date Kim post her divorce?

According to reports by Perth Now, rapper Drake seems to be ready to see Kim Kardashian whenever she says the word. As Kim recently announced her divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage, Drake reacted to the news and stated how he could never understand what Kim saw in Kanye. He also stated how he had been saying it for years that Kanye was not the right person for Kim and added how it would all end in tears. Drake also stated how he was surprised that it took her long to realise and he decided to message her the moment it became clear that the divorce was inevitable. He also mentioned how he was confident that it will happen fairly soon.

Drake even mentioned Kanye West in one of his songs, Wants and Needs, hinting at Kim and him dating in the past. The lyrics of the song stated, "Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy, I need me some Jesus / But soon as I started confessing my sins, he wouldn't believe us."

Kim Kardashian stated after she announced her divorce, how the year had been challenging for so many people. She added how the year was an opportunity for people to be grateful for the simple things. The star also stated how it was a huge awakening that some people had. She talked about how it was a time to regenerate, get creative, spend time with family. Kim then mentioned how the time she had been able to spend with her children had been priceless and added how this part had been so beautiful.

Image Source- Kim Kardashian & Drake Instagram