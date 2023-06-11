Rapper Lil Wayne Talks About His Struggles With Memory Loss At 40

Rapper Lil Wayne, 40, has opened up about his struggles with memory loss, admitting that he can no longer remember his own song. In a recent interview, the New Orleans-born artist revealed that he has no idea which of his songs were included in which of his famous albums.

"That's how much I don't know," Wayne confessed, highlighting the extent of his memory loss. He further speculated on the possible reasons for his inability to recall important facts. "I don't know Tha Carter III, Tha Carter II, Tha Carter One from Tha Carter IV. And that's just my God's truth. You could ask me about such and such a song, I wouldn't even know what we're talking about," he added.

Rapper Lil Wayne is unable to recall his album

(Rapper Lil Wayne says he s unable to recall when his album is released | Image: Lil Wayne/Instagram)

The acclaimed Rapper Lil Wayne went on to express that his projects hold no significance to him anymore because he simply cannot remember them. His memory loss is so severe that he is unable to recall when his albums were released. However, Wayne sees a silver lining in this challenging situation, acknowledging that his remarkable mind is what enabled him to create such successful hits in the first place.

While Rapper Lil Wayne has faced various health problems in the past, including a lengthy battle with epilepsy, he remains determined to continue his musical journey without slowing down. He clarified that his motivation is not to prove that he is still "that dude," although he believes he is, but rather to inspire the new generation of rappers to stay true to themselves while gaining something from his music.

Despite the difficulties he faced due to his memory loss, Lil Wayne's passion for creating music remains unwavering. As he perseveres through this challenge, fans eagerly await his upcoming projects, appreciating his dedication to the craft and his desire to leave a lasting impact on the industry.