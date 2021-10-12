Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Calls His Relationship With Megan Fox 'ecstasy & Agony'

Actor Megan Fox and her rapper beau Machine Gun Kelly have raised the temperature in the latest photoshoot for the Autumn/Winter 2021 issue of British GQ Style magazine. In the magazine, the celebrity couple can be seen locking lips, kissing each other’s necks. Fox also shared a few racy snaps on her official Instagram handle. While speaking to the magazine, the couple also admitted that their relationship may look perfect, however, they have their own struggles.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship is 'ecstasy and agony'

For British GQ Style's Autumn/Winter 2021 issue, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly posed for in their first cover photoshoot as a couple. In an interview with the magazine, the celebrity stars talked about their very public relationship and shared details of what their fans don't always see in their pictures and red carpet appearances. According to People, Kelly said, "It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other." He added that it is 'ecstasy and agony and he doesn't want people to think anything is perfect with them. The 31-year-old added that he did not say 'it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason.'

Fox told the magazine when she first met Kelly, she was not expecting to meet her 'soulmate.' She recalled that she was over the way she had been living and 'those paths lined up, and the doors opened.' The actor explained that it was as if 'all the obstacles that had kept them apart all those years (had been removed) and they were able to 'finally intersect.'

Sharing the stunning pictures on Instagram, the 35-year-old wrote, "the tale of two outcasts and star crossed lovers caught in the throes of a torrid, solar flare of a romance featuring: feverish obsession, guns, addiction, shamans, lots of blood, general mayhem, therapy, tantric night terrors, binding rituals, chakra sound baths, psychedelic hallucinations, organic smoothies

and the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary."

Fox and Kelly first met on the set of their film titled Midnight in the Switchgrass. The couple has been dating since May 2020 and confirmed their relationship with their November red carpet debut later that year. Speaking about their first meeting before, Fox told The Washington Post in July that she only worked on the film with Kelly for two days, however, she still established a 'magical' connection with him.

