Rapper Mo3 Shot Dead; Heartbroken Fans Ask 'When Is Violence Going To End?'

On November 11, 2020, Rapper Mo3 was shot and killed in the brazen attack at nearly 12 pm on the city’s northbound Interstate 35, according to the Dallas Police Department. On the other hand, the Dallas Police Department has not shared the details of the incident publicly but released a narrative of it. Ever since the news was out, the rapper's fans have been mourning the loss on social media.

Rapper Mo3 fans mourn on social media

As soon as the news of Mo3's untimely demise broke on the internet, his fans started paying tribute to him. A section of fans prayed for him while expressing grief over his death. Meanwhile, another section of fans expressed their anger and sadness on the internet.

Dallas rapper MO3 is reportedly dead after being shot.



Rest in peace ðŸ’” pic.twitter.com/nuhqfEZjA0 — SOHH (@sohh) November 11, 2020

Mo3 and King Von dead. NBA Youngboy having mental battles and nobody’s trying to help. Yeah I know black lives matter. But do black lives even matter to black people? We have to do better. I think that’s a valid discussion. — CERTIFIED LOVER MANðŸ–¤ (@_emmanuelj_) November 11, 2020

A user shared the incident video and captioned it as "Mo3 shot and killed in Oak Cliff, *Raw footage* RIP @hotboymo3 #mo3 #mo3footage #mo3shot #mo3dead #morrip #boosie @rawtvvids". Nino Brown commented, "98% of rappers die in their hometown! A prophet aint welcomed in his own home. That's why it's smart to get out the hood and only come back when u giving back".

The victims were taken to a hospital where the rapper was pronounced dead. The other victim was minimally injured and was treated at the hospital. Police informed the media that no arrests have been made and the investigation is going on.

Boosie Badazz, tweeting about the loss, wrote, “I’M LOST FOR WORDS #tip MY BOY “MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE”. Mo3’s latest album, BadAzz Mo3, was released in February, he shared a video of his sold-out show in Indianapolis on his Instagram handle the day before he was killed. He wrote, “All Promoters Book Mo3 Now Its Lit #SoldOutShows” with fire emoticons.

The real name of the 28-year-old rapper was Melvin Noble who resided in Dallas. Mo3 is best known for his hit singles Errybody, Broken Love, One of Them Days Again. The singer-songwriter was a father of three. For the rapper, music was his saving grace from a life of ‘poverty and struggle’.

Image Source: Mo3 Instagram

