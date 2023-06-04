Rapper Snoop Dogg Postpones Summer Concerts To Support Writers' Strike In Hollywood

Rapper Snoop Dogg announced the postponement of his highly anticipated 30th-anniversary concerts at the Hollywood Bowl due to the ongoing writers’ strike. The show, originally scheduled for June 27 and June 28, will now take place on October 20 and October 21. Snoop Dogg shared the news through an Instagram video, expressing his solidarity with the striking writers.

Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to share an update on DOGGYSTYLE 30th Anniversary with his fans. In a video, he expressed his support for the writers’ strike, stating, ‘Hollywood Bowl! June 26 and 27, we gotta move that date! Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers, so what we’re gonna do, we gonna push it back to October 20 and October 21”. The decision to postpone the concerts was made in support of the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

(Snoop Dogg announced DOGGYSTYLE 30th ANNIVERSARY POSTPONEMENT | Source: Snoop Dogg/Instagram)

Accompanying the video was a caption that explained the reason for the postponement. “Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl”. Snoop Dogg further showed his support for the striking writers, stating, “We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work”.

This isn’t the first time Snoop Dogg has expressed his solidarity with the writers on strike. During a panel discussion with his business partner, Larry Jackson, he emphasised the importance of finding a solution. He stated, “Artists need to figure it out the same way the writers are figuring it out”.

Writers Guild of America demands fair compensation

(Members of the Writers Guild union protest | Image: Snoop Dogg/Instagram)

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, which began in May, involves over 11,000 members who claim they are not being fairly compensated in the streaming era. The union leadership expressed disappointment in the studios’ response to their proposals. It stated, “The studios’ responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing”. The Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP), representing the studios, has shown willingness to improve their offer but has been unwilling to meet some of the union’s demands.

By postponing his concerts, Snoop Dogg is using his platform to draw attention to the ongoing writers’ strike. He is showing support for the writers in their fight for fair compensation in the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry. As negotiations continue between the WGA and the AMPTP, industry stakeholders eagerly await a resolution that benefits both parties.