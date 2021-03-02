Rapper T.I. No Longer Part Of Ant-Man 3 After Sexual Abuse Allegations Emerge

The sexual assault allegations case against rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny has taken a new turn. As per latest reports, T.I. is not going to be a part of the third Ant-Man movie instalment, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. This development comes in after several women have come forward to allege that the rapper had sexually abused them.

Rapper T.I. no longer part of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

According to a report by The Wrap, a source close to the project has revealed this detail. T.I. appeared in the first two Ant-Man films as a part of Paul Rudd's team. On March 1, the lawyer, Tyrone A. Blackburn who represents the alleged victims called T.I and his wife for investigation. He also said that the allegations span over 11 years of abuse and with time, many more victims are expected to come forward as well.

T.I and his wife Tiny denied all the allegations in a statement through their lawyer Steve Sadow. They have called the allegations 'unsubstantiated and baseless'. The couple was accused when Tiny's former best friend Sabrina Peterson shared the screenshots of her conversation with the victims on her Instagram story last month. One of the victims said that their phones were taken away she entered Ti and Tiny's hotel suite in 2016. They were handed cocaine and only those who removed their pants were allowed to stay. One of them has even alleged that they saw a woman crying because she was not given her phone to call a cab.

Also read | Winston Churchill's Rare Painting Sold By Angelina Jolie Auctioned For Record Price

Also read | Matt James Apologises To Victoria, Says 'I Have Nothing But Good Things To Say About You'

Ant-Man 3 cast and other details

Ant-Man 3 cast includes Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michael Pena, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors in the prominent roles. Peyton Reed is going to helm the film. The release date of the film has not been announced yet, but the film is expected to go on floors this year. It is expected to release in 2022. It is going to be a part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The plot of the film will take place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. It is going to take the story further after Thanos snaps his fingers and everyone close to Scott Lang starts to dissipate.

Also read | Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Speaks Out After Hollywood Shooting

Also read | 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot Announces Pregnancy With Heartwarming Pic: 'Here We Go Again'

Image courtesy- @trouble31 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.