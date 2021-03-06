Rasika Dugal Joins British Veteran Stephen Fry For Audio Series 'The Empire'

Actor Rasika Dugal has joined British veteran Stephen Fry for the international comedy audio series The Empire. Dugal, who was last seen in Mirzapur 2, has signed the BBC Radio 2 series, written by Indian stand-up comedian-screenwriter Anuvab Pal and directed by Ed Morrish, an award-winning radio comedy producer.

The Empire is set in Imperial India, where the new district magistrate of Darjeeling grapples with the responsibilities of his new post with the help - and sometimes hindrance - of his colleagues, read the official synopsis. "Anuvab Pal's script had me in splits when I read it. I had come off a three-month-long shoot for an intense drama series and comedy is just what I needed," Dugal said in a statement.

The comedy series will also voice feature "Doctor Who" actor Michelle Gomez and actor-writer Alexander Owen of "Midsomer Murders" fame. Dugal has lent her voice for the character of Sapna, a proto-revolutionary.

The 32-year-old actor said she is honoured to collaborate with the likes of Fry, Owen and Gomez for the show. "All of us logged in to a zoom call and recorded from studios in different parts of the world from different time zones. It was a delight to witness so much talent and listen to such beautiful voices," she said.

The Empire, which is a Channel X production for BBC Radio 2, will release on Sunday.

Rasika Dugal's short film 'Zero Hunger' spreads awareness about food conservation, watch

Rasika Dugal is popular for her roles in Hijack, Aurangzeb, Tu Hai Mera Sunday, Lootcase. She has also appeared in the television shows such as Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik, P.O.W.- Bandi Yuddh Ke. Dugal had a packed 2020, with the release of comedy Lootcase, Mirzapur season two and filmmaker Mira Nair's series adaptation of A Suitable Boy.

The actor will next be seen in the second season of Netflix crime drama Delhi Crime and actor Anshuman Jha's directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.

About Delhi Crime

Netflix’s Delhi Crime was premiered in March 2019. It has won the Emmys for the Best Drama Series. Crime drama web series Delhi Crime revolves around the investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder. It delves deeper into the police investigation and the lives of the accused in the rape and murder case. The series featured Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain and Rasika Dugal. It has seven episodes and received good reviews. The show was renewed for the second season with the main cast.

Rasika Dugal wraps up 'Out of Love' season two

