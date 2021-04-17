Raveena Tandon Shares Pictures Of Tiger, Urges People To Preserve And Save The Wildlife

Raveena Tandon posted a couple of pictures of Tigers on her Instagram handle and wrote a powerful message along with it. The actor wrote that the picture was taken by her and further condemned poaching. The amazing picture garnered the attention of her fans who complimented her, on her fabulous photography skills. Raveena Tandon is known to be an avid wildlife photographer who often shares her work online. Raveena this time added a powerful caption that strongly condemned poachers and the practice that still carries on to this day.

Raveena Tandon shares a powerful message condemning poaching

The pictures clicked by Raveena Tandon featured a portrait shot of the Tiger with a blacked-out background. The Tiger in frame seemed to have been captured exceptionally well by the actor who has often impressed fans with her photography skills. However, despite the picture being amazing, it was the caption posted by the actor that got massive attention. Fans applauded the picture shared by the actor and wrote how marvelled they were by the amazing shot. However, a number of people also stood in support of the actor as her caption spoke of a better message overall. The actor began her caption by writing that photographs like these are what she lives for. She called the tiger a magnificent animal and went on to say that sadly the number of tigers and leopards have declined in number.

Raveena Tandon shed light on the poaching that has continued throughout the pandemic from illegal poachers. She mentored that it is this illegal activity that has been contributing to the decline in the numbers of animals. The actor applauded the green warriors and brought to notice that they often put their lives in grave danger to ensure the security of the animals. Raveena further wrote that poaching as a practice is still prevalent in various parts of the country and one must try their best to raise awareness against such activities that tarnish the wildlife of the nation. She said that one can try to help and spread the word in their own way. She wrote that one needs to do much more and protect our beautiful wildlife. She then wrote that one can donate, contribute in whatever way they can to raise awareness about the ongoing illegal activates of poaching. Fans were amazed by this post and wrote that the actor not only clicked a good image but also had a good message to share.