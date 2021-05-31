Raven-Symone Reveals She Lost 28 Pounds Of Weight; Flaunts Chiseled Jawline; Watch

Raven-Symone's weight loss journey was recently touched upon by the actor herself during her most recent Instagram Live session. While on the topic, the former front-liner of That's So Raven show spoke about how losing a total of 28 pounds is making her feel and what has it done for her face cut. She can also be seen talking about her piercing and the effect that her weight loss has had on her chin. The IGTV video that sees Raven-Symone's wife and her sharing all the information regarding the same can be found below.

Raven-Symone shares a "Pounds Down" update through her latest IGTV post:

While talking about her journey, the lead Raven's Home cast member can be heard saying that, "Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin,". While making her chiselled chin the focus of the frame, she said. "You see that chin? If you all watch Raven's Home literally right now, and then come on this Live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It's a whole pound down journey." When it came to the exact amount of weight that the star has lost, she can be heard saying that, "Just so you guys know, I am 28 lbs. down. I lost a s--- ton of weight,". Shortly after the same, Raven-Symone's wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday chimed in by saying, "You're incredible honey. You're doing so good,"

While giving more information regarding Raven-Symone's weight loss journey, the actor can be heard saying that "Right now I'm doing a 48-hour fast," Symoné said, "so we're on that journey right now.". The final sections of the post saw the couple revealing that the two have filmed a series of workout videos that will be shared with followers and fans alike soon. Details regarding the same are scarce. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when made available.

