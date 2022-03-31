​​Raven-Symoné Talks About Will Smith-Chris Rock Feud At Oscars 2022; 'really Proud...'

Amidst the recent buzz created by Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation at the Academy Awards 2022, many celebrity artists have been sharing their opinions on the issue while backing either of the artists. While many called out comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about the baldness of Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, several others stated that Will Smith's assault cannot be justified. One of them included the American singer and actor, Raven Symone, who recently expressed her views on the same while expressing her politically correct opinion.

Following the surprising incident, The King Richard actor recently posted a letter of apology on social media stating that his behaviour at the Academy Awards was 'unacceptable and inexcusable', however, a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for him to bear.

Raven Symone reacts to Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

According to People, Raven Symone, the notable American actress, singer, and songwriter, recently addressed the Oscars 2022 incident when she was asked for her reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage. "woo, ooh!!! I mean, I love a meme. Okay?" she exclaimed. Stating further, she added that her politically correct answer would be that she is really proud of Will for apologising and standing up for what he believes in and also telling his truth. "Politically correct answer is, I'm really proud of Will for apologizing (sic) and standing up for what he believes in and also telling his truth," she stated.

Furthermore, she talked about how one doesn't know the whole story behind what happened and added that she wants to thank them for making the award show interesting.

"And here's the one thing I will say, in this industry, a lot of the times, we get the tail end of a long conversation. And the tail end will end up in an 'ooh!' moment or a word or something like that, and we take it out of context, and we blow it up. We don't know the rest of the story. And knowing that there's a long history and he was defending his woman at the time — of course, there could have been other times to do that — but thank you for making that award show very interesting! (sic)", she said.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the formal review conducted by The Academy included a "full board of governors meeting" to address the incident and it was also revealed how Will Smith was asked to leave the show but he refused.

"The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behaviour and compromising the integrity of the Academy," the statement read.

(Image: AP)