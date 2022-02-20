Ray Fisher Calls Out Warner Bros For Racism, Censures Company's Black History Month Tweet

The long-standing altercation between Justice League actor Ray Fisher and WarnerMedia has been reignited after the former called out the company's 'racist and discriminatory practices' on sets. The actor's tweet was in response to the production company's post on Black History Month honouring the black actors playing superheroes of the DC verse. After Fisher's tweet, fans started trending #IStandWithRayFisher to extend support to the actor as he was seemingly absent from WarnerMedia's post.

Additionally, the John Cena starrer Peacemaker series came to an end with the members of the Justice League making a cameo in the final scene. While Batman and Wonder Woman made an appearance, fans noticed that Ray Fisher's Cyborg was missing from the action.

Ray Fisher slams Warner Bros' Black History Month tweet

Warner Bros. compiled some of the popular superheroes like Deadeye, Black Canary and Bloodsport to give them a shoutout to mark Black History Month 2022. They shared the post with the caption, ''Deadshot. Black Canary. Bloodsport. This Black History Month, we’re spotlighting some of our favorite DC characters. Here’s to the powerful moments and the entertainment they’ve brought to the big screen!''

Responding to the same, Ray Fisher took a dig at the company for not addressing his previous claims of racially discriminating behaviour on sets faced by him. He tweeted, ''OR….you could try spotlighting an apology to the non-fictional Black people affected by your company’s racist and discriminatory practices''

More on Ray Fisher and Warner Bros conflict

For the unversed, the 34-year-old actor played the role of Cyborg in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which was eventually directed by Joss Whedon after the former pulled out from the venture over personal reasons. After Whedon stepped in, the actor alleged experiencing racially biased behaviour which led to an investigation.

In March 2021, Fisher posted a series of tweets in response to the CEO of WarnerMedia Studios, Ann Sarnoff refuting Fisher's allegations, in an interview with Variety, stating that some major executives were impeding the investigation. In his tweets, the actor lambasted the company by saying, ''Rather than trying to convince people on what the Justice League investigation DIDN’T find—how about you start telling them what it DID? The public is a lot smarter than what you’re giving them credit for. The proof is there.''

Moreover, in an interview with Vulture, director Joss Whedon refuted Fisher's claims of threatening the actor and purposely deleting some of Cyborg's shots by saying that his storyline 'logically made no sense'. He also reasoned that Fisher was a 'bad actor'.

