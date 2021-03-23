Last Updated:

Ray Fisher Contradicts Statements Of WarnerMedia CEO On "Justice League Investigation"

In a series of tweets, 'Cyborg' actor Ray Fisher has sent out a strong-worded response disputing the claims made by WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff

Written By
Anurag Sharma
Ray Fisher

While Zack Snyder’s Justice League continues to gain popularity among the audiences, there seems to be a strong conflict going on between WarnerMedia and Ray Fisher, who has played the role of Cyborg in the film. Allegations were earlier made by Fisher, who accused some of the major executives of impeding the investigation of racially biased behaviour in the film. While the CEO of WarnerMedia Studios Ann Sarnoff had opened up on this issue to give an insight on this matter, Fisher has contradicted Ann’s statement by responding to it.

Ray Fisher contradicts comments of WarnerMedia Studios CEO

The issue had first begun when Ray Fisher had made allegations about the impeding of an investigation of racially biased behaviour in the film, when Joss Whedon had taken over previously from Zack Snyder, due to the latter’s family tragedy at that point of time. Ann Sarnoff had opened up to Variety on this matter, saying that the claims made on the said investigations were not true and mentioned in focus about the claims on DC Films President Walter Hamada trying to interfere in the investigation. She also said that the cuts made in the movie were not "racially motivated".

However, in a strong response, Ray Fisher has sent out a series of tweets disputing this claim. He started off by saying that the executives at WarnerMedia do not believe that saying “we can’t have an angry Black man at the center of the movie” is not racist. He said that attempts would be made to shift the blame completely on Joss Whedon, but said that there were others who worked with him who were responsible, along with taking their names as well. They said that they tried to restructure the scripts based on the conversation of the executives. 

He finally ended his long message by asking the concerned authorities to reveal what they actually found in the “Justice League investigation” rather than talking about what they didn’t. He said that the public is “a lot smarter” and would understand this matter, before finally saying that he would be opening up more on this matter. Further details about this issue are expected to be revealed soon.

 

 

