Ray Fisher Contradicts Statements Of WarnerMedia CEO On "Justice League Investigation"

While Zack Snyder’s Justice League continues to gain popularity among the audiences, there seems to be a strong conflict going on between WarnerMedia and Ray Fisher, who has played the role of Cyborg in the film. Allegations were earlier made by Fisher, who accused some of the major executives of impeding the investigation of racially biased behaviour in the film. While the CEO of WarnerMedia Studios Ann Sarnoff had opened up on this issue to give an insight on this matter, Fisher has contradicted Ann’s statement by responding to it.

Ray Fisher contradicts comments of WarnerMedia Studios CEO

The issue had first begun when Ray Fisher had made allegations about the impeding of an investigation of racially biased behaviour in the film, when Joss Whedon had taken over previously from Zack Snyder, due to the latter’s family tragedy at that point of time. Ann Sarnoff had opened up to Variety on this matter, saying that the claims made on the said investigations were not true and mentioned in focus about the claims on DC Films President Walter Hamada trying to interfere in the investigation. She also said that the cuts made in the movie were not "racially motivated".

As I’ve said—people will attempt to shift blame completely to Joss Whedon for the Justice League reshoots.



Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg share in that responsibility; with Johns working directly with Joss on restructuring the script based on the execs’ convos.



3/5 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 23, 2021

However, in a strong response, Ray Fisher has sent out a series of tweets disputing this claim. He started off by saying that the executives at WarnerMedia do not believe that saying “we can’t have an angry Black man at the center of the movie” is not racist. He said that attempts would be made to shift the blame completely on Joss Whedon, but said that there were others who worked with him who were responsible, along with taking their names as well. They said that they tried to restructure the scripts based on the conversation of the executives.

Furthermore:



“There really was nothing that Walter did against Ray, in fact he offered him a role in the Flash movie.”



AND



“Walter happens to be a person of color, so he knows what that feels like.”



are the absolute definition of tone deaf.



4/5 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 23, 2021

Final thought for now:



Rather than trying to convince people on what the Justice League investigation DIDN’T find—how about you start telling them what it DID?



The public is a lot smarter than what you’re giving them credit for.



The proof is there.



More soon.



A>E



5/5 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 23, 2021

He finally ended his long message by asking the concerned authorities to reveal what they actually found in the “Justice League investigation” rather than talking about what they didn’t. He said that the public is “a lot smarter” and would understand this matter, before finally saying that he would be opening up more on this matter. Further details about this issue are expected to be revealed soon.