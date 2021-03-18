Last Updated:

Ray Fisher Impressed With Indian Band Voctronica's Acapella Tribute To 'Justice League'

Ray Fisher was mighty impressed with Indian vocal band Voctronica's acapella tribute to Zack Synder's Justice League which releases on March 18.

Leander D'Silva
Ray Fisher

As audience are set to enjoy the new Justice League Snyder Cut film releasing on HBO Max and elsewhere worldwide, Indian band Voctronica has given an audio treat releasing an acapella tribute on March 15 to mark the release of Justice League Snyder Cut. The acapella tribute video featuring DC's biggest superheroes has gone viral, with several fans of the film reacting with a big thumbs-up especially to the talent of the vocalists. 

Now, the all-vocal Indian band Voctronica has gained another fan, none other than actor Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in Zack Synder's Justice League. The actor took to Twitter and showered praises on their music video, writing, "This just made me smile from ear to ear. Thank you, @voctronica! Fantastic work #SnyderCut (sic)." Here's a look at the tweet.

Ray Potter, who plays the villainous Darkseid in Zack Synder's Justice League, replied to the tribute as well with a simple and sweet, "Wonderful." Voctronica replied to actor Ray Potter on his comment writing,  "Thanks @Ray__Porter! Glad you checked it out. We're still reeling from your delivery of "All of Existence shall be mine!" More power to you, all hail #Darkseid." Moreover,  Zack Synder's Justice League's official Twitter handle also shared their appreciation for the video with a, "Very cool. #SnyderCut" remark. Take a look at the tweets and some other reactions to the video here.

More about Justice League Snyder Cut's release

Zack Synder's Justice League has released on HBO Max in the USA on March 18. Meanwhile, it was reported that the film will release an hour early in India at 12:31 pm on participating digital retailers: BookMyShow Stream, Hungama Play, Tata Sky, and iTunes. On BookMyShow, the film can be purchased for offline viewing at a price of Rs. 689 and is also available for rent starting at a price of Rs. 149, where it will be available for 30 days starting from the day of purchase, but you will have only two days to watch it once you press play. 

More about Zack Synder's Justice League cast and early reviews

Directed by Zack Snyder, Justice League Snyder Cut stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth among others.

 

 

 

