Ray Fisher Says 'Justice League Investigations' Have Been Concluded; Take A Look

Ray Fisher recently took to Twitter to mention that the WarnerMedia investigations in matters of misconducts on the sets of Justice League’s shooting have now been concluded. He also added that WarnerMedia took 'remedial actions' after the end of the investigation. Read ahead to know more about the case.

Justice League Investigation

In his tweet, Ray Fisher added that many things very conveyed to him by WarnerMedia at ‘at 5 pm EST today’. He first explained that the ‘investigation of Justice League is now complete’ and that ‘remedial actions’ have and will be taken. Ray Fisher's Twitter even had many other updates on this matter. Take a look:

The following was relayed to me on behalf of @WarnerMedia at 5pm EST today:



- The investigation of Justice League is now complete.



- It has lead to remedial action.

(Some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come.)



1/3 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 12, 2020

He then added a statement that the media organisation had given out. The statement read – ‘“WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for its employees and partners”. Take a look:

- And this statement (which truly belongs to ALL who participated in the investigation):



“WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it’s employees and partners.”



2/3 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 12, 2020

Finally, on the topic, the actor mentioned that there was still a need for ‘conversations’ to happen and ‘resolutions that need to be found’. He then thanked fans and admirers for their support. Take a look:

There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found.



Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey.



We are on our way.



More soon.



A>E



3/3 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 12, 2020

Many fans responded to the tweet with their support and well wishes. Most fans added that there needed to be people like Ray who bought up matters that were worsening. Many fans also added that they would love to see a series with just Ray. Take a look:

Hopefully they’ll get you your Cyborg movie or HBO Max series now too. You truly deserve everything good in this world and I will stand by you. Alwaysz #IStandWithRayFisher — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@OHMATEO_LOL) December 12, 2020

So we get to keep seeing you as Cyborg right? Way to stand up for yourself and others. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Dohn Doggett (@DohnDoggett) December 12, 2020

You are a force of nature, Ray. Thank you for being a beacon for accountability.



I❤️RF#IStandWithRayFisher #BORGLIFE pic.twitter.com/keOA4MaRMb — •BatMax• ZSJL's Associate Producer #GBTZ (@SupesBatsy) December 12, 2020

What happened?

In August, reports had come in that the WarnerMedia was launching an investigation after, Ray Fisher, the actor who played 'Victor Stone or Cyborg’ in the film had come up with complaints of misconduct, reported Variety. The report mentioned that the star had accused the filmmaker Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of treating the staff in a very poor manner and that they were a "gross, unprofessional and abusive" towards the entire cast. After the news was made public, many fans demanded action be taken and that the matter was looked into properly.

