Ray Fisher Watches Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' With Friends, Shares Their Reaction

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects this year. Several people got the chance for an early view of the movie, including Victor Stone / Cyborg actor Ray Fisher. Now, the actor shared his excitement and his colleagues’ reactions on the film.

Ray Fisher shares his friends' reactions

Ray Fisher took to his Twitter to disclose that he got the chance to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League again. He mentioned that it was with some of his colleagues from Mississippi. Fisher posted a picture from the movie and stated that the scene had his friends “burst into cheers” and it literally made him jump in his seat. The sequence features Batman in his batmobile, Aquaman with his trident, Wonder Woman in the air with her sword and shield, and The Flash on the run. Check out Fisher’s tweet below.

Early reviews for Zack Snyder's Justice League are out. Many have praised the movie for its emotion, character development, plot, villains, and background score. The film has several scenes from the theatrical version but is a different project altogether. It has got a 78% critics score on the Rotten Tomatoes site, with audiences' score coming in when it will premiere on HBO Max tomorrow.

Zack Snyder's Justice League has Henry Cavill as Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, along with Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons, and others. Popular DC Comics villain Darkseid will make his debut. Additionally, Jared Leto as the Joker, and Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke are also part of the project. It is divided into six parts, with a total runtime of four hours and two minutes.