Ray J Posts Strong Cryptic Message Amid Kanye West's Claims On Kim Kardashian 2nd Sex Tape

Did Ray J make a cryptic reference to his name emerging again over his old sex tape with Kim Kardashian? This was after the latter's husband Kanye 'Ye' West claimed that he had taken a laptop from the former which had an unreleased second sex tape involving the former lovers.

The rapper sought a 'stop' on 'this' without mentioning the context of his statement. Ray J also mentioned that he had kids, who might feel uncomfortable reading the latest development in the over-a-decade-old incident.

Ray J seeks 'end' of 'this' after Kanye West, Kim Kardashian give statements over sex tape

Ray J took to Twitter to post a cryptic, "This needs to stop. I also have kids."

This needs to stop. I also have kids — Ray J (@RayJ) January 26, 2022

After his relationship with Kim, Ray J married Princess Love in 2016. They had two children, a daughter and a son. The couple split in 2020.

Kanye West claims he obtained laptop with second sex tape of Kim Kardashian and Ray J

The sex tape involving Kim Kardashian and Ray J was shot in Mexico in 2002 when they were in a relationship. They parted ways in 2006, and the tape was leaked in 2007, creating headlines and bringing popularity for the former. She then increased her popularity and fan following by starring in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a recent video with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye West claimed that he had obtained a laptop from Ray J which had unreleased footage of the rapper's intimate moments with Kim Kardashian.

The Donda artist also claimed that he delivered the laptop to Kim and she started 'crying' looking at the footage. He added that her tears were a result of her realisation of people 'using her as a commodity' and not loving her.

Kim Kardashian denies claims made by Kanye West on there being a second sex tape

Kim Kardashian issued a statement in response to Kanye West's claims. In the statement from her team, published by People, she clarified that upon 'review', it was clear that there was 'nothing sexual' in the footage. She shared that the video only consisted of Kim and Ray J travelling via a flight and visiting a restaurant and a club.

Her team added that she wished to 'move on' from this chapter and focus on 'positive things' she was working on as 'mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform'.