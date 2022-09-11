Ray J Takes Dig At Kris Jenner After She Denies Leaking Daughter Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape

On September 11, Ray J took to his social media space and called out Kris Jenner over her latest remark of having nothing to do with the leaking of her daughter Kim Kardashian's sex tape. Recently, during her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Kris took a lie-detector test where she was asked about Kim's infamous sex tape.

When asked by James Cordon, "Did you help Kim release her sex tape?" The 66-year-old said, "It’s ok, but no".

The machine agreed with her, which suggested that she was speaking the truth. She then added, "Oh, I like that we cleared that up." The development came after Ray J recently accused Kris Jenner of having a role in releasing the tape.

Ray J calls out Kris Jenner after she denies leaking Kim Kardashian's sex tape

Now, on Sunday, Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J headed to his Instagram handle and took a dig at Kris Jenner for her latest statement. Accusing them of being "inhumane and foul" towards him, he went on to call the polygraph examiner, John Grogan a "fraud". The clip shared by the rapper saw him speaking,

"You never sued steve Hirsh for 5m because we all made that up together — it was your mom's idea — you wanna take a fake lie detector test with John Grogan — all you gotta do is google him and look at what comes. up! — clown s**t!! John Grogan is a fake."

He went on to state, "I’m going on the biggest rant of my life tonight to clear my name of this negativity and show you how these people are devils — after this finale!!! Then we can be done with this- I'm fired up tonight!! This is for my kids!!!! No one can stop me I'm overseas at a villa in the Dominic Republic – Don't matter it's on!!!!" He captioned the video, "NO NO NO KIM!".

Not only this, but the rapper also dropped another video of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner in which he could be heard saying that he plans on releasing all the information and documents to prove that he is right and Kim and Kris are wrong.

Image: Instagram/@rayj/@kimkardashian