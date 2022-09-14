Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has accused her ex-beau Ray J of sexually assaulting her. In the first episode of The Kardashians, she highlighted that Ray J might have an access to another sex tape, adding that if there is a chance of him having another tape, it will be from the time when the rapper allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping. Along with saying it would have been completely unlawful, the SKIMS owner pleaded with her legal counsel to 'scare the s***' out of the man.

Ray J threatens to sue Kim Kardashian

The accusations made by Kardashian didn't go well with the rapper and recently, he headed to his Twitter handle and threatened to sue his ex-lover, thereby sharing a video in his defence. In the video, he could be heard accusing Kim of 'acting up' and not being truthful. Watch the video here:

Sharing the clip, he wrote in the caption, "I GOT NOTHING TO LOSE FROM THIS LIE!!! — YOU ALREADY THINK I'M A BAD GUY BC OF FALSE NARRATIVES BY KRIS AND KIM!! So F**K IT — MY KIDS ARE MY ONLY PRIORITY!! Daddy is a great person - NEVER DID ANYTHING FOUL as THEY SAY!! Truth is here right now!"

Recently, Ray J took to his Instagram handle and called out Kris Jenner over her latest remark of having nothing to do with the leaking of her daughter Kim Kardashian's sex tape. Taking a dig at Kris's statement, He accused her and Kim of being "inhumane and foul" towards him and went on to call the polygraph examiner, John Grogan a "fraud". He captioned the video, "NO NO NO KIM!" The clip shared by the rapper saw him speaking,

"I’m going on the biggest rant of my life tonight to clear my name of this negativity and show you how these people are devils — after this finale!!! Then we can be done with this- I'm fired up tonight!! This is for my kids!!!! No one can stop me I'm overseas at a villa in the Dominic Republic – Don't matter it's on!!!!"

Kim Kardashian and Ray J were together for over three years—which were “highlighted” by a sex tape that was leaked and released by Vivid Entertainment. Kim tried to sue the company but finally reached a $5 million settlement.

Image: Instagram/@rayj/@kimkardashian