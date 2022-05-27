Ray Liotta Passes Away: Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez & Others Pay Heartfelt Tributes

Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta breathed his last on May 26 and passed away at the age of 67. Reportedly, he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting for his next film, Dangerous Waters. However, the reason for his death is still not known.

Ray Liotta's sudden and tragic death came as a big shock for his fans and followers. Post his demise, many prominent celebrities from the film fraternity, including Priyanka Chopra Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, and many others took to their social media handles to pay their heartfelt tributes to the departed soul.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Ray Liotta's demise

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and shared the news of Ray Liotta's death. She mourned the loss of the actor with a broken heart emoji.

Here, take a look at her story-

Jennifer Lopez remembers her Shades of Blue co-star Ray Liotta

On Friday, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of throwback pictures with Ray Liotta. Sharing the glimpses, the Marry Me actor penned an emotional note.

She wrote, "Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue … the first thing that comes to mind is he was so kind to my children. Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella. We shared some intense moments on set those three years! When I first heard he took the job on Shades of Blue, I was thrilled, and the first time we walked on set to do our first scene together there was an electric spark and a mutual respect and we both knew this was going to be good. We enjoyed doing our scenes together and I felt lucky to have him there to work with and learn from. Like all artists he was complicated, sincere, honest and so very emotional. Like a raw nerve, he was so accessible and so in touch in his acting and I will always remember our time together fondly. "

Further mourning the demise of her beloved co-star, Lopez continued " We lost a great today … RIP RAY … it’s so sad to lose you what seems way to soon … I will remember you always. Sending so much love and strength to your daughter Karsen, your family and all your loved ones."

Here, take a look at the post-

Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to Ray Liotta

Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram stories and remembered his Smokin' Aces co-star Ray Liotta. He penned a heartwarming note for him where he called him 'funny, grumpy and charming'.

Here, take a look at his Instagram story-

Alessandro Nivola mourns the demise of Ray Liotta

American actor Alessandro Nivola was deeply saddened by the death of Ray Liotta. He took to his Instagram and shared a throwback picture with him. Along with the picture he also penned a heartfelt note feeling 'lucky' to have shared screen space with the late actor.

Nivola wrote, "RIP Ray Liotta. I feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles. The scenes we did together were among the all time highlights of my career because he was so exciting to act with. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors. Too soon."

Here, take a look at the post-

Take a look at the reactions of other celebrities-

I can’t believe Ray Liotta has passed away. He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person. Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 26, 2022

Image: AP