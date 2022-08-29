Ray Liotta’s Fiancee Jacy Nittolo Gets A Tattoo To Pay Tribute To The Late Actor

Goodfellas fame Ray Liotta passed away on May 26 at the age of 67. Reportedly, he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting for his next film, Dangerous Waters. Liotta's sudden demise sent shockwaves all across the Hollywood film fraternity and his industry colleagues and friends are often seen remembering him on numerous occasions.

Months after Liotta's death, his fiancee Jacy Nittolo has paid tribute to the late actor by getting herself inked with a tattoo. Nittolo took to her social media handle to share glimpses of the inking process of the tatto that has been dedicated to the late actor.

Jacy Nittolo honours her fiancee Ray Liotta

On Sunday, Jacy Nittolo headed to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures where she is seen getting herself inked with a tattoo by the artist Mark Mahoney. Jacy inked away a memorable piece on her wrist in remembrance of the In the name of the King actor. Sharing the snaps, Jacy wrote in the caption, "Yesterday marked 3 months. It only seemed appropriate to do something meaningful that will forever be with me. What an honor to have Mark Mahoneys gift do the work. @markmahoney_ssc Thank you @babspatrick for a beautiful day and @chazznittolo for capturing it."

Ray Liotta's was the 'most beautiful person inside and out', says Jacy

On 29th May, Jacy Nittolo took to her Instagram handle and paid tribute to Ray Liotta. Jacy Nittolo shared heartwarming glimpses of the couple's fun times and wrote, "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable." She further continued, "The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement."

