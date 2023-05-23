Thor To RRR, Ray Stevenson's Journey Into The Hearts Of Indian Moviegoers

Actor Ray Stevenson passed away on Monday, May 22. Stevenson is most popularly known in India for his role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR as the villainous British governor Sir Scott Buxton. Here is a look at his life, and the grand repertoire of roles the actor played.

The life and career of Ray Stevenson

Ray Stevenson was born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland in 1964. He was born on a British Army base, as his father was a pilot in the UK's Royal Air Force. Initially, the star worked as an interior designer, though he always had aspirations of being an actor, as per his IMDb bio. He decided to pursue his dream of being an actor at the age of 25. So he joined the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in England. He graduated at the age of 29.

From from action star to RRR

Subsequently, he made his debut in The Theory of Flight, which was directed by Paul Greengrass. He broke out as an actor in the 2004 film King Arthur by director Antoine Fuqua. He played the role of Dagonet, one of the Knights of King Arthur’s Round Table, who heroically sacrifices himself in battle. During one of his interviews, as per the agency, Stevenson had once said, “I guess I’m an old warrior at heart.”

Another big breakout role for the actor was in Punisher: War Zone, where he played the titular character, Frank Castle. While it was not received well by fans or critics due to its PG-13 nature, Stevenson’s journey with Marvel continued until 2017. He was part of Thor (2010), Thor: The Dark World (2013), and Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

The RRR actor was also well-known for his roles on the small screen. He was part of the acclaimed HBO series Rome (2005-2007), where he played the role of Titus Pullo. The success of the series won him the prestigious Screen Actors Guild card. Reminiscing about the role in an interview, Stevenson said that his tenure in Rome was 'one of the major years of [his] life'. While he was filming for Rome, he met Elisabetta Caraccia, an Italian anthropologist, with whom he had three children.

Stevenson also told Backstage in a 2020 interview that his role in Rome helped him ground himself into a character. He said, "At that time I realised what it was to get out of your own way and trust your instincts, and trust that a lot of your work has been done subconsciously and silently." His role in the Telugu film RRR earned him acclaim for his role as Sir Scott Buxton. His immaculate portrayal of Sir Scott Buxton, the ruthless antagonist, lent authenticity to the emotions of Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan).

Ray Stevenson as an action star

Apart from his roles as historical and mythological figures, he also played several characters in the action genre. In the latter part of Ray Stevenson’s career, he was part of several Hollywood flicks such as The Book of Eli, The Other Guys, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Divergent, The Transporter: Refueled, Accident Man, and more. Posthumously, he will be seen in the upcoming Disney+ limited series Ahsoka, where he plays the role of Jedi Baylan Skoll, who succumbs to the dark side.